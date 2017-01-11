Judy Kay Hamilton

She was preceded in death by her Father; Melvin R. Galloway, her two brothers Michael B. Galloway, and Dennis Galloway, her father in law, Richard Hamilton, brother in law Wayne Hamilton, her sister in laws, Marcella Guy, and Lois Hamilton.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Hamilton of the home, her mother Thelma Freeman of Dryden VA, her brother Melvin wife Peggy Galloway of Dryden, Danny wife Carol Galloway of Colonial Beach VA, Teresa husband David Dunham of Kingsport TN, her mother in law Charmie Hamilton, brother in laws Gary Hamilton, John Hamilton, and James Hamilton, Sister in law Naomi Powers, Audrey Grace, Linda Thompson, Sheila Fleenor, Debbie Quitquit; several nieces and nephews; other close relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday (Jan 13, 2017) at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap VA from 5 until 7pm.

The funeral service will be conducted following the visitation, in the funeral home’s chapel with the Pastor James Ray Holcomb officiating.

The committal service will be held on Saturday( Jan 14, 2017) at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 to go in procession.

