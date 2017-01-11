He was born in Kingsport, TN on July 1, 1953, and was the son of the late Clarence Evertt and Urshel Edna Barrett Arnold. Jerry served in the US Air Force and retired from Drake Manufacturing as a machinist, but his true passion was repairing, designing and building guns.

Mr. Arnold is survived by a sister, Alma Odham and husband David of Gate City.

A gathering of Jerry’s family and friends will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Elder Vernon McDavid and Rev. Paul Smith. Music will be provided by Robert Sizemore.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2PM in the Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 PM.

Contributions may be made to the Red Hill Freewill Baptist Church, 1674 Red Hill Rd. Gate City VA 24251.

Online condolences may be made to the Jerry Lynn Arnold family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Jerry Lynn Arnold.