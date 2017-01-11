Janice Harris Castle

She was born in Rogersville and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.

Janice graduated from Ketron High School in 1961. She was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church. Janice worked at Oakwood Food Markets and retired from Food City due to health reasons.

She loved spending time with her granddaughter, Adalia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Doty and Bessie Jenkins Harris and a brother, Coy Harris.

Surviving are her son, Jeff Smith; daughter, Sonya Owens and husband, Billy; granddaughters, Adalia Lane, Kayla Owens and Anna Owens; brothers, Lowell Dean Harris and wife, Jane, Roger Harris and wife, Betty and Gary Harris and wife, Donna; sister in law, Marjorie Harris; several nieces and nephews and a special care giver, Shannon Sims.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Rd. or anytime at the residence of Sonya and Billy Owens.

A Memorial Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Janice Harris and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.