Ira “Bull” Wilmoth, Jr.

He is preceded in death by his son; Ira Richard Wilmoth III, parents; Ira Wilmoth, Sr. and Mattie Lloyd Wilmoth, brothers; Clyde, Kelly and Gene.

Survivors include his loving wife; Sylvia Pierson , children; Angela Nicole Wilmoth, Amanda Wilmoth, Nathan Paul Wilmoth and Mattie Massengill and his favorite son-in-law, Logan Massengill. Grandchildren; Kendel, Dylan, Kadie Jo, Keygan, Nathan, Daniel and Noah. Sister; Ethel Bowlin, brothers; James “Doc” Wilmoth and Albert “Gabby” Wilmoth, lifelong friends; Jimmy and Sherry Marsh and several in-laws, cousins and folks that he called friend.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Friday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Billy Lyons officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Saturday at the Mount Mitchell Cemetery with Dean Armstrong, Chris Mayo, Chris Collier, Brad Collier, Joshua Byrd and Levi Smith Serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Higgins, Richard Michalik, Randall Collier, Warren LaForce, Jerry Byerly, Ervin Collings, and CVVFD members. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am Saturday morning to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 243, Church Hill, TN 37642.

