Harold Jones

He is survived by his wife, Shauna Jones of the home; son, Adreyan Jones; parents, Harold Mills, Sr. and Johnetta Foster; step-father, Thomas Wilson; grandmother, Dorothy Jones; mother and father-in-law, Bobby and Darlene Stissel; siblings, Laquita Foster, Richard Jones, Michael Jones; sisters-in-law, Lea Jones Harvell and Natasha Cradic; nieces, Danielle, Johnetta, Antwanae, Gabriella, Richae, Briana, and Kura; nephews, Nathaniel, Lamontae, Dennie, Kyler, Brian, and Darius; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Old Kingsport Presbyterian Cemetery.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Harold Steel Mills Jones.