Harold Jones

• Today at 10:52 AM

KINGSPORT Harold “Steel” Mills Jones, 33, of Kingsport, died unexpectedly Monday evening at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Harold was born in Nashville, Tennessee and had resided in Kingsport and attended Dobyns Bennett High School.

He is survived by his wife, Shauna Jones of the home; son, Adreyan Jones; parents, Harold Mills, Sr. and Johnetta Foster; step-father, Thomas Wilson; grandmother, Dorothy Jones; mother and father-in-law, Bobby and Darlene Stissel; siblings, Laquita Foster, Richard Jones, Michael Jones; sisters-in-law, Lea Jones Harvell and Natasha Cradic; nieces, Danielle, Johnetta, Antwanae, Gabriella, Richae, Briana, and Kura; nephews, Nathaniel, Lamontae, Dennie, Kyler, Brian, and Darius; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Old Kingsport Presbyterian Cemetery.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Harold Steel Mills Jones.