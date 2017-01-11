He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a former employee of the Kingsport Press. He enjoyed NASCAR, football and fishing and he loved his dog, Maggie.

Ed was preceded in death by a son, Stacy Daugherty; parents, Lawrence and Laura Daugherty; brothers, Cary Daugherty and Jim Daugherty; and sisters, Eva Kilgore, Faye Williams, Evelyn Roberts and Barbara Carter.

Surviving are his son, Shane Daugherty of Kingsport, TN; granddaughter, Chelsea Daugherty of Johnson City, TN; sisters, Betty Lovell and husband Glenn of Big Stone Gap, VA, Margaret Ashley of Collinsville, VA, Peggy Daugherty of Baltimore, MD, Joan Ison of Wise, VA and Jean Stanley and husband Robert of Wise, VA; as well as many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Lakebridge Healthcare Center for the excellent care they provided to Ed while he was a resident of their facility. Also, thanks to the hospice team at Amedists.

Memorial services for Edward C. Daugherty will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Jim Collie officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Hill Pet Rescue and Senior Sanctuary, 433 Pleasant Hill Rd., Blountville, Tennessee 37617. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.