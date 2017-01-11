Dual Charles (DC) Hounshell

Mr. Hounshell is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Hounshell, one daughter, Pamela Hensley Ayers and husband David, one granddaughter, Amber Hickman and husband Steven, one great granddaughter, Aunika (AR), one brother, Jerry Houshell and wife Judy, special aunt, Maude DeBusk and several nieces and nephews.

He attended the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church and the Chadwell Station Baptist Church. He was a member of the Martins Station Masonic Lodge #188 and the Wynn Masonic Lodge #221. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam Conflict.

The family will receive friends from 5PM until 7PM on Thursday at Robinette Funeral Home, Rose Hill, VA Masonic Services will be conducted at 7PM from the funeral home chapel, funeral services will follow with Rev. Joe Gilbert, Rev. Jim Blevins and Rev. Bobby Howard officiating. Grave side services will be conducted at 1PM Friday in the Hounshell Family Cemetery, Rose Hill, VA. Military Honors will be presented by the Wise County Veterans Organization and the Gate City Honors Team. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home at 12:15PM Friday to proceed to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Phil Cheek, Ken Marcum, Zackary Marcum, Nick Marcum, Fred McCurry, Josh McCurry and Jason McCurry. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Rasnic, Jerry Dale Loftice and Pete DeBusk.

To view obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.robinettefuneralhomes.com

