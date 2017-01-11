Delores Faye Flanary Franks

She was a native of Big Stone Gap, VA , a retired nurse whose career included employment at St. Mary’s Hospital, Norton, VA; Wise Regional Hospital, Wise VA; and Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap, VA. She was the first clinical employee hired for the Lonesome Pine Hospital, retiring from the Physical Therapy Dept.

Upon retiring she spent several years serving as a volunteer for various hospice and community

Organizations, including the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, where she

received an award on her 90th birthday for serving over 2000 hours of volunteer time.

She attended the First Assembly of God Church in Big Stone Gap, East Stone Gap Methodist, and most recently Heritage Church of God in Big Stone Gap.

She was preceded in death by her husband Fairday “Gifford” Franks; her father, Robert Patton Flanary; mother, Myrtle Myra Shortt Flanary; and a twin sister, Dorothy May Flanary.

She is survived by her son, Doyle Patton “Pat” Franks and wife, Mary Lynn; her daughter, Dawn Franks Bays and husband, Dr. Roger N. Bays, all of Big Stone Gap; three granddaughters, Terina Franks Jackson and husband, Mike Jackson of Leesville, LA, Tara Franks Smith of Virginia Beach, VA , and Lindsey Brooke Davis of Lexington, KY; two step- granddaughters, Laura Bays Deaderick of New Orleans, LA; and Stacy Bays of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren Alyssa Jackson Fields and husband Jon of Cumberland, KY, Brantley

Smith and wife Rebecca of Virginia Beach, VA, Alexis Smith Harris and husband Robert of Big Stone Gap; Arynn Jackson Johnson and husband Donavan of Lynch, KY; one great-great granddaughter, Harper Anne Smith of Virginia Beach; a foster great grandchild, Megan Langford of Lexington, KY; brothers-in-law, Wayne Franks and wife, Helen of Coeburn, VA, Walton Franks and wife, Mary Jane of West Harrison, IN; Milas Franks and wife, Mary of Abingdon, VA; and Curtis Franks and wife, Ella May of Coeburn, VA; one sister-in-law, Florence Tickles and husband Jack of Coeburn, VA; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who mourn her passing, including special friends, Lona Grubb, Peggy Lambert, and Linda Phillips.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 12, 2017) at Heritage Church of God (722 Wood Avenue, E.) in Big Stone Gap, VA.

The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Ronnie Mutter and Judy Knight officiating.

Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the church by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Mike Jackson, Jon Fields, Don Johnson, James Stout, Roger Bays, and Brantly Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers-in-law, Milas Franks, Wayne Franks, Curtis Franks and Walton Franks.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Franks was an avid supporter of and wished people would contribute to:

Harvest International (Medical Mission), c/o Pat Franks, 1623 Shawnee Avenue, E., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving the Franks’ family.