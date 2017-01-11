Chester R. Clendenin

Chester was born on March 7, 1930 to the late Doyl and Anna Mae Clendenin. He had worked for a short period of time at the Kingsport Press and owned and operated Clendenin’s Esso. Chester loved Nascar and attending antique car shows.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Freda Duke; sister, Nadine Kindle; two nieces, Sharon Starnes and Tracy Lee.

Chester is survived by his wife, Mary Clendenin; son, Roger Clendenin and wife Ruthie; sister, Delena Rutherford; grandson, Rusty Clendenin and wife Beth; granddaughter, Courtney Jessee and husband Dillion; great-granddaughters, Adrienne and Gracie Jessee; step-grandson, Matthew Stokes and wife Stacey; step great-grandchildren, Breanna and Ross Stokes; nephews, Phil Rutherford and Rick Kindle; one great- grandchild on the way and special buddy, great grand-dog, Bakon dog.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with the Rev. Harlan McDavid and Rev. Bill Tignor officiating.

A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post # 3/265 at 12:00 noon on Friday, January 13, 2017 in The Garden of the Good Shepherd of Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will Rusty Clendenin, Dillion Jessee, Matthew Stokes, Ross Stokes, Mark Joyner, Rob Joyner, Jeff Joyner, and Pat Reynolds.

The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the staff of Avalon Hospice and to the staff of The Waters of Johnson City.

