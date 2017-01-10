Born December 28, 1946, she grew up in Appalachia, VA where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Robert Summers. They were married 51 years and had two children. She spent her 30 year career teaching at Appalachia Elementary School and retired from Powell Valley Middle School as a guidance counselor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Bessie Fields; her brother L. C. “Larry” Fields Jr.; and her beloved son Dr. Robert Mark Summers.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Summers; her daughter Cindy Huntley; son-in-law David Huntley; daughter-in-law Becky Summers; 5 outstanding grandchildren, Isaac, Lauren and Noah Huntley and Robert and Rachel Summers; two brothers, Foy Fields and wife Nancy, her twin brother Tom Fields; sisters-in-law, Thelma Fields, Nell Long, Louise Morelock, Velva Stephens, Brenda Johnson, Judy Butler, Darlene Varner and Karen Johnson; brother-in-law Charles D. Summers; as well as many very special and much adored nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Carter-Trent funeral home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport TN, Wednesday, January 11, 2017; visitation from 11:00-1:00 pm, service at 1:00 pm with Rev. Phillip Bates officiating. Friends and family will proceed to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap , VA for burial services.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Dr. Robert Mark Summers scholarship fund at Quillen College of Medicine. The contact name is Carol P. Sloan, Associate Vice President, East Tennessee State University, PO Box 70721 Johnson City, TN 37614; phone 423-439-4242; sloanc@etsu.edu.

