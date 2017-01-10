Regen L. Gillis

Regen was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur Ott & Alvaretta Gillis, Houston, TX and a brother - A. O. (Skipper) Gillis Jr., Portland, Oregon.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda D. Gillis - Kingsport; sons, A. J. Gillis - Georgetown, KY, Justin R. Gillis (Stephanie), Versailles, KY, Jeremy W. Ellingburg (Leslie), Morristown, TN; Grandchildren, Audrey Rose Gillis and Zachary Allen Gillis of Versailles, KY; brother, Wendell Gillis (Susan) - Spring, TX; sister, Dekka Hassey (Louise) Daytona Beach, FL; Sue Fundaro, mother of A. J. Gillis and Justin R. Gillis, and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm at Indian Springs Baptist Church, CLC Building (West Campus), 214 Hill Road, Kingsport, TN with a Celebration of Regen's Life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's, Indian Springs Baptist Church, or charity of your choice.