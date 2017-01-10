Lorrie was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 23, 1975, and was the daughter of the late Dale Sluss and Georgia Mae Flanary.

She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Nicole Duncan, Dungannon, VA; and son, Zackery Wayne Duncan, Dungannon, VA; brothers, Dewayne Porter, Dungannon, VA and Kevin Flanary and fiance, Becky Nickels, Dungannon, VA; sister, Jennifer Diane Cremins and husband, Butch, Greeneville, TN; niece, Taylor McKenzie Cremins and nephew, Jimmie Lee Flanary; second mom, Betty Jean Vicars, Dungannon, VA and her special friend, Coy Hall, Kingsport, TN; special cousin, Mildred Lane and husband, Dwight, Midway, VA; and numerous other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2017at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Larry Beavers and Rev. Danny Darnell officiating. Toke Hensley and Justin Duty will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Carter Cemetery on Stoney Creek, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside services on Thursday.

The family would like to thank the staff of the 3rd Floor SICU of Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center for their care of Lorrie.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lorrie Jean Flanary.