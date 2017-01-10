Kathleen Starnes Darnell

She was born in Okeechobee, Fl. on March 6, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Grady and Myrtle Mayes Starnes. Other than her parents Kathleen was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Freeman and a brother Troy Starnes. She was a housewife and a member of the Slant United Methodist Church.

She is survived by 2 sons, Henry Darnell II and wife Peggy of Gate City, VA, also Robert “Don” Darnell and wife Susan of Mt. Carmel, TN.; a grandson Henry Darnell III and a granddaughter Misty Hensley; 3 great grandchildren; a brother William “Bill” Starnes and wife Margaret of Smithville, Mo. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. in the Holston View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to all staff at Wexford House, also Sandra Finch, Mary Houseright, Peggy Adams, and Joyce Hobbs.

