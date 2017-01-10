Elizabeth Ann McNutt

PEARLAND, TX - Elizabeth Ann (Ketron) McNutt, 81, passed away on 01/05/17 at home in Pearland, Texas. She was born on 06/23/35 in Kingsport, TN to James Paul and Annis Marie Ketron.

Elizabeth grew up in Gate City, VA. She graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN in 1953. After high school she attended Business School in Kingsport, where she received a Associates Degree in Accounting, She worked at the Naval Department in the Pentagon in Washington DC for several years.

Elizabeth married William L McNutt in 1957 in Gate City, VA. They were happily married for almost 60 years.

Elizabeth is survived by her spouse William (Bill) McNutt of Pearland, TX, her son William Michael McNutt, wife Julie (Spoon) McNutt, son Patrick Scott McNutt, wife Toni (Smith) McNutt, daughter Tammy Ann McNutt, and her significant other Ken Galterio, her brother James Paul Ketron wife Claudette Ketron, sister Sandra(Ketron) McCellan, sister Debbie (Ketron) Smith, husband Randy Smith and her grandchildren Daniel McNutt, Christopher McNutt, Cody McNutt and Max McNutt and her nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents James and Annis Ketron; brother-in-law John McCellan.

It was her desire that no memorial service be held.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (To donate copy and paste the following link to access fund page) http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=383434&fr_id=1060&pg=fund

