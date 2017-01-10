Athene Lee Willis

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe Harold Willis.

They were originally from Lee County but lived the last 10 years in Asheville, North Carolina area.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Willis of Hendersonville, NC; and Sherry Jo Hanson and her husband Dean Hanson of Weaverville, NC. Athene had one granddaughter, Stephanie Garret Campbell and her husband Kevin Campbell of Siler City, NC. She has two great-granddaughters, Katelin and her husband Harrison Roeder of Abilene, TX; and Jacy Hackney of Siler City, NC. She also has two step great-grandsons, Ayden and Gavin Campbell of Siler City, NC. Also, she has one sister and many nephews and nieces.

She was very active in her community and served in many capacities including volunteering at a hospital as a Pink Lady; she did fundraising for non-profit organizations, and was integral in the beginning phases of Lights in the Park. Most of all she loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart. Her family was second to Him. She lived her life in service of Him and caring for her family. She was loved and will be remembered by many.

Mama, all tears are gone, and now you are FREE!

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA with the funeral service to begin at 3:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow in the Ewing-McClure Cemetery in Jonesville.

Online condolences may be sent and viewed by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Willis family.