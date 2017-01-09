William (Bill) Armistead Jeffries, Sr.

Bill Jeffries was born in Leesburg, Virginia. He volunteered for the United States Army in 1951 and achieved the rank of Corporal. He served during the Korean War in Germany. In 1956, he met his soon to be wife, Peggy Maghan. Bill’s federal government service began at Fort Meade, Maryland and ended in Washington, D.C. He was employed by the General Services Administration and the U.S. Tax Court.

Bill and Peggy Jeffries lived in Arlington, Virginia, College Park, Riverdale, and Huntingtown, Maryland, Coeburn, Virginia, and Sharpsburg, Georgia. During his lifetime, Bill enjoyed many hours harvesting gardens (close to a half acre or more), hunting (as far west as Montana), fishing (chartering boats in Wachapreague, Virginia), golfing, and woodworking. Bill and Peggy also loved a date night with friends, dancing at their local Elk’s Club in Riverdale. After retirement, Bill dedicated time at his local VFWs and American Legions, including serving as Commander in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, Post 206.

In his later years, one way he truly entertained his family was when he spoke of his own childhood experiences. Stories were told in such a fashion, that all within earshot would laugh until they cried, including Bill himself. He was affectionately known as Pop-Pop by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One favorite tradition he had with his grandchildren was to take them on an outing to get ice cream at Frosty Bossie. His family and friends greatly appreciated and recognized how he was always willing to help them at a moment’s notice. Throughout his life, he remained a Washington Redskins football fan, and later in life became an Atlanta Braves fan. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Jeffries; parents, Carroll Jackson and Elizabeth Rebecca Jeffries; and four siblings, Mary Odom, Carroll Jeffries, Jr., Phyllis Cornett and Catherine Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Jeffries; four children and their spouses, Teresa and Bob Jacklin, Donna and Tom Scanlon, Bill and Darla Jeffries and Fran and Clay Hollis; seven grandchildren, Tim Jacklin and wife Caroline, Jason Jacklin, Pamela Scanlon, Kristina Hollis Davis and husband Steven, Thomas Scanlon and Brittany Farrell, Sean Scanlon and Aaron Hollis and wife Lexy; four great-grandchildren, Ciara Chester, Noah Jacklin, Rhaelia Scanlon and Malaky Hollis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for William Jeffries, Sr. will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Brother Mitch Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery with Military Rites. Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.