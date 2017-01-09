Raymond Lynn Kanipe

Also preceding him in death is a brother, Luther Kanipe; and his mother-in-law, Elva Griffith.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Shelia Kanipe; sons, Brian and Natasha Kanipe, Shannon and Jennifer Kanipe, William and Melissa Kanipe, Zachary Neil and Stephen Neil; very special sister-in-law, Karen Griffith; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

Family and friends are welcome to visit at his home on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 anytime after 2:00 PM. Raymond's wishes were to be cremated, so no services will be held.

A special thank you to the local Law Enforcement of East Tennessee for their support.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Kanipe.