logo

no avatar

Mildred L. Smith

• Today at 12:19 PM

Mildred L. Smith, age 83, born December 24, 1933 and died January 7, 2017. She was born in Lee County, Virginia (Wallens Creek) and passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter. She was the eighth of nine children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Euna Price; husband, Luther Smith; son, Marty Lyons; and one sister and one brother.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Phillip King; sons, Michael and wife Lois Lyons, and Steve and wife Velma Smith; daughter-in-law, Tammie (Lyons) Hedge and husband Bob; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Chip McLain officiating. Burial will follow in Tunnell Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.