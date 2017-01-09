Mildred L. Smith

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Euna Price; husband, Luther Smith; son, Marty Lyons; and one sister and one brother.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Phillip King; sons, Michael and wife Lois Lyons, and Steve and wife Velma Smith; daughter-in-law, Tammie (Lyons) Hedge and husband Bob; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Chip McLain officiating. Burial will follow in Tunnell Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.