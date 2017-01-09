Melvin Larry Combs

Melvin was a son of Helen Diffenderfer Combs and the late Melvin Ordin Combs. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Yount.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Jones Combs of the home; daughter, Kim Wilder and husband Paul of Jonesville; son, Adam Combs and wife Miranda of Kingsport, TN; step-daughters, Frances Mullins and husband, Shaun of Woodway and Amanda Jones; step-son, David Jones of Jonesville; brother, Kenny Combs and wife, Eva of Jonesville; three grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Emily Wilder and Ayden Combs; five step-grandchildren, Kierstein Salyor, Natalie Jones, Austin Jones, Evan Jones and Corey Jones; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, Va. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 11th at 12:00 noon at the Warner Cemetery in the Lower Wallen’s Creek area of Jonesville. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:30 a.m. to go in procession.

