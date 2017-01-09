Irma Parker

Irma was born in Kingsport, TN to James and Ada Mae Coffey. She spent most of her life in the Kingsport area. Irma had a passion and heart for Jesus and service to him. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. Irma devoted her servanthood to mission work and ministry. She graduated from Bible College in Bradenton, FL where she got her start as a servant of the Lord’s work. Irma left a lasting impact to anyone who was around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Parker, Jr.; son, Ricky Parker; daughter, Roena Vonderberger; sister, Geradda Blakley; and brother, Elvin Coffey.

Irma is survived by her three sons, Ralph Parker III, Ronnie Parker and wife, Lila, and Russell Parker and wife Teresa; two daughters, Revonda Quigley and husband, Gil, and Regena Johnston; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Pastor Robert Coffey, Bruce Coffey and wife Wilma, Fred Coffey and Shirley Baker; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with her brother, Pastor Robert Coffey officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 p.m. to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be April Parker, Mike Mancuso, Jamie Coffey, David Johnston, Travis Brookshire, Joe Christian, Skyler Brookshire and Brett Brookshire. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Revels, Logan Johnston, Ron Paul Parker, Heather Oaks, Blake Brookshire and Brittney Parker.

