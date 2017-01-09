She was born in Kingsport, TN on October 13, 1927, and was the daughter of the late W. Dee and Maude Elizabeth Martin Isley. Other than her parents Dorothy was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Starnes Cyphers and an infant brother Ray Isley. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Leaving behind to cherish her memories include a son, Gale Starnes (Marsha); 2 granddaughters Alicia Starnes, and Sarah Cyphers. Also surviving are several cousins.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Harold Shoemaker officiating. Music will be provided by the True Faith Quartet. Dorothy will be laid to rest Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Morrison Chapel Cemetery with friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.

Those who may wish to make contributions may do so to Morrison Chapel UMC Trustees, at 2019 Chapel Dr., Kingsport, TN 37665 for cemetery up keep.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Wilcox Hall 3rd floor.

Online condolences may be made to the Dorothy A. Isley Starnes Gulley family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Dorothy A. Isley Starnes Gulley.