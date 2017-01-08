Thomas Luther Barnett, Jr.

Tommy obtained his coaching skills through the many adventures he embarked on. His years in the United States Air Force, his labor at Eastman Chemical Company, and most of all his service of heart to Lighthouse Christian School will have an everlasting impact on countless friends and young people for many years to come. He will mostly be missed by his granddaughters who will look into the stands, and remember their number one fan – “Papaw.”

Tommy was a lifetime member of The Lighthouse Church. He loved his horses, dogs, and hunting adventures and was just a “good ole country boy” who has earned his rest and is at perfect peace.

He is survived by his two daughters Kresant Flanary and husband Aaron of Church Hill TN, and Kandis Barnett of Kingsport, TN.; parents Thomas (Bud) and Faye Williams Barnett; Three granddaughters Kiersten Trent, Kiley Trent, London Flanary; One grandson Jack Flanary; One brother Terry Barnett and wife Robin; One sister DeAnna Sluss and husband Donnie, all of Kingsport, TN; Several nieces and nephews; A very special friend Katie Parsons, Kingsport, TN.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM TO 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at The Lighthouse Church at 145 Shipp Springs Road. Kingsport, TN.

Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Peters, Rev. Curtis Flanary, and Rev. Bill Cody officiating. Music provided by Lighthouse Church and Mark Yonts.

A military graveside will be held later in the week at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Barnett family.