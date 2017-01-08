Lucy Alice (Hamblen) Byrd

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank A. (Bud) Hamblen and Mary Lee Hagood Hamblen, 2 brothers, Johnny Lynn and Michael Frank Hamblen.

She is survived by daughter, Tasha Davis (Joe Berry) of Kingsport, 3 grandchildren, Heather Cope (Heath) of Bean Station, Wesley Justice of Jefferson City, and Acelee Davis, 3 great grandchildren, Lily, Violet, and Liam Cope, former husband, longtime friend and companion, Don Byrd of Rogersville, sister, Debbie Davidson (Bill) of Rogersville, brother, Don Hamblen (Janice Trent) of Rogersville, sisters-in-law, Alice Fletcher Hamblen and Tonia Brooks Hamblen, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Wednesday (1/11/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Randy Warner officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.