He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Brummett; parents, Cecil and Pauline Brummett; and brother, Richard Brummett.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Dawn Brummett; son, Larry Brummett II (Rebecca); granddaughters, Sara Dyllen Presley and Taylor Grace Bishop; 2 sisters, Dorothy Minor and Evelyn Burrell (Jerry); brother, Charles Brummett (Faye); several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 pm with Rev. Allen Brummett officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport.

