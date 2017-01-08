logo

no avatar

Larry Brummett

• Today at 1:44 PM

KINGSPORT - Larry Brummett, age 73, of Kingsport, was called home to be with the Lord and his family on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Church Hill Health and Rehab. He was a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingsport. He will continue his greatest pleasure of singing gospel hymns with his family in heaven. Larry would like for everyone to know that this is not goodbye and that he will be waiting on those he loves in Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Brummett; parents, Cecil and Pauline Brummett; and brother, Richard Brummett.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Dawn Brummett; son, Larry Brummett II (Rebecca); granddaughters, Sara Dyllen Presley and Taylor Grace Bishop; 2 sisters, Dorothy Minor and Evelyn Burrell (Jerry); brother, Charles Brummett (Faye); several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 pm with Rev. Allen Brummett officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Brummett family.