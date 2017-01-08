The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Mack Sanders and Pastor Charles Rhoton officiating. Way of the Cross will provide music. Graveside services will follow the services at Pierson Family Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Chuckie Rhoton and Troy Sanders will serve as honorary pallbearers. An online guest register is available for the Honeycutt family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jincie "Blue" Carrie Honeycutt.