Ezra Hershel Rasnake

He is survived by his wife Ruth Rasnake of Salem, VA; son, Rodney Rasnake of Durham, N.C.; daughter Shawn (Allen) Robertson of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Nikel and Zoe; brothers, Hadley (Ruth) Rasnake of Bee, VA, Harmon (Peggy) Rasnake of Bristol, VA, Leon (Carol) Rasnake of Bristol, VA, Scott (Kim) Rasnake of Bristol, VA; sisters, Shirley (Junior Willis) Watson of Jonesville, VA, Mozelle (Wayne) Guffey of Bristol, VA, Willetta (Eddie) Jackson of Yuma, AZ, Loretta (Gary) Congdon of Bristol, TN; many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Tuesday, prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. His nephews, Rick Watson, Ronnie Rasnake, Robert Oliver, Craig Rasnake, Travis Rasnake, Chris Rasnake and Jason Rasnake will be serving as pallbearers. The honorary pallbearers will be Glen Keever, Junior Willis and Ronnie Hawk. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to March of Dimes, 2313 Browns Mill Road, Suite #3, Johnson City, TN 37604 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. #142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

