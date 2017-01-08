Elizabeth Lee Courtney

COEBURN, VA - Elizabeth Lee Courtney, 70, passed away Friday, January 6, 2016 in the Pikeville Medical Center Pikeville, Kentucky. She attended the Friendship Baptist Church. Surviving are her sons, Charles (Karen) Bower and Jody (Charlene) Bower; two daughters, Lori McGill and Rachal Courtney; three brothers, Carl Smallwood, Robert Smallwood and Randal Smallwood; two sisters, Judy Mays and Debbie Baltrip; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.