Elizabeth Lee Courtney

• Today at 1:54 PM

COEBURN, VA - Elizabeth Lee Courtney, 70, passed away Friday, January 6, 2016 in the Pikeville Medical Center Pikeville, Kentucky. She attended the Friendship Baptist Church. Surviving are her sons, Charles (Karen) Bower and Jody (Charlene) Bower; two daughters, Lori McGill and Rachal Courtney; three brothers, Carl Smallwood, Robert Smallwood and Randal Smallwood; two sisters, Judy Mays and Debbie Baltrip; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 10, 2017 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral Services will follow at 2 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Pastor Johnny Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Hill Memorial Park Castlewood, Virginia. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia in charge of arrangements.