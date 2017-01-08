Bobby Ike Fletche

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Raymond Summey and Rev. Bill Tignor officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a. m., Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Morrison Cemetery, Rye Cove, VA. Ted Fletcher, Jr., Scottie Duncan, Bobby Graham, Bob Brinkman, Johnny Allen and Tobe Hilton will serve as pallbearers. Eddie Wright and his church family will serve as honorary pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a. m. to go in procession to the graveside service. Family request those who wish make a donation to Riggs Chapel Church, Emogene Wright, 169 Rye Cove Memorial Rd, Rye Cove, VA 24251. An online guest register is available for the Fletcher family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Bobby Fletcher.