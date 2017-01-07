Venus A. Snodgrass

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Alene was always full of laughter and was a joy to be around.

She was preceded in death by her father, Coy H. Woods; two brothers, Bruce Woods and Gene Woods.

Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Jimmy Snodgrass; daughters, Bridget Salyers, Crystal Littleton (Chris); son, Cody Matthew Snodgrass; grandchildren, Heather (Ben), Ashley (Austin), Cameron, Mirranda, and Rebekah; 2 great-grandchildren, Colton and Jason; mother, Elsie Woods; brothers, Don Woods (Doris), Curtis Woods (Debra), Elbert Woods (Debbie), and Coy Woods Jr.; sisters, May Hutchins (Bud), and Linda Fleenor; along with lots of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4pm to 6pm on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Cater-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.

A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Kevin Bishop, officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 12PM on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:15AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Snodgrass family.