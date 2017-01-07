Thomas “Tommy” Luther Barnett, Jr.

HILTONS, VA - Thomas “Tommy” Luther Barnett, Jr., age 61, of Hiltons, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2017 at his home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at The Lighthouse Church at 145 Shipp Springs Rd. Kingsport, TN. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Peters, Rev. Curtis Flanary and Rev. Bill Cody officiating. A military graveside will be held later in the week at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. Full obituary and arrangements will be announced on Monday, January 9, 2017. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Barnett family.