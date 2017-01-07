WISE, VA - Louise A. Richardson, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 5, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

She was an employee of the Wise County School System where she was the Bus Driver for bus #40, attended Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Wise and was the Owner of Eagles Landing Campground LLC in Bean Station, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Faye Bentley; father, LE Bentley; daughter, Melissa Renee Richardson; and son, Frank Evans Richardson.

Surviving are spouse, Frank Richardson and Hope Richardson of the home; daughters, Samantha Stanley and husband Rick of Norton, Lorita Mullins and husband Wesley of Wise and Ginger Reynolds and husband Paul of Wise; sons, Marvin Richardson and wife Kristy of Coeburn and Todd Richardson and wife Veronica of Coeburn; grandchildren, Alex Peters, Nickalas Richardson, Emilee Richardson, Weston Mullins, Mickala Farmer, Robbie Whitt, Evan Whitt, Josh Elkins, D’Lea Elkins, Tonya Laney, Taylor Richardson, Linda Webb, Lucas Collins and Logan Collins; nine great-grandchildren; brother, LD Bentley and wife Sue; special bus driver friends; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Louise A. Richardson will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Lighthouse Family Worship Center, 145 Lake St NW, Wise, VA 24293 with Pastor Roger Barker officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 9, 2017 at the church. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday at the church to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.