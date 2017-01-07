logo

KINGSPORT - Keith Leigh Clanin, 75, of Kingsport, loving father and husband, passed away Thursday evening, January 5, 2017, after a long illness. Keith was born in Lebanon, Indiana and raised in West Lafayette, Indiana. He attended Purdue University where he wrestled and played in the band. He later graduated with a degree in engineering from University of Louisville and settled in the Kingsport area. Keith and Frieda Clanin were married in 1973 and started a family. Keith was an Eastman employee of 37 years and a longtime member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong bridge player who played in tournaments around the country and achieved the title of Silver Life Master. He was most proud of his mission activities. He traveled many years to Johns Island, South Carolina and Cherokee, North Carolina to build and repair homes and chop firewood. Locally he was involved in the church's Furniture Ministry, and for many years he delivered and installed washing machines and dryers to needy families. He was very proud to have helped found his church's Contemporary Service and attended for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Freida T. Clanin; and his parents, Edgar and Clarice Clanin.

Keith is survived by his daughter, Alisa Clanin and son-in-law James Davis of Kingsport; granddaughter, Honora Davis-Clanin; sister, Gwen Clanin Pollard of Champaign-Urbana, Illinois; brother-in-law, Dr. Jack Pollard; nephews, Scott and Mark Pollard; nieces, Anne and Melissa Pollard; and many dear friends from his church and bridge communities.

A family committal service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating. The family will receive friends in the parlor following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church Furniture Ministry, 100 E Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

