Joe is survived by Debbie Brown of the home; son, Aeron Brown of California; stepsons, Brandon Buchanan and partner, Tyler Gray of Johnson City, and Nathanial Buchanan and fiancé, Katherine Nauert of Kingsport; grandson, Isaac Buchanan; brothers, David Brown and wife, Cheryl of Wenatchee, Washington, Jeffery Brown of Erwin, and Dr. Dana Steven Brown of Kingsport; sister, Jamey Brown Williams of Kingsport; 6 nieces, 3 nephews and many cousins; and lifelong friend, Tony Stamper.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Ron Lowe officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 11:00 am at Gunnings Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Buchanan, Nathaniel Buchanan, Adam Williams and Chris Brown.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, 313 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

