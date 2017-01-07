Mildred received her Teaching Certificate from East Tennessee State University and went on to teach Elementary School before she became a full-time homemaker. She eventually served as a Head Start Teacher for several years. Mrs. Mullins enjoyed reading, listening to music and exploring Appalachian folklore. Mildred was a lifelong member of Belmont Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Belmont Baptist Church 222 Belmont Ave. Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.

There will be a memorial service for friends and family on January 21, 2017, with visitation from 4pm – 5pm and a service following visitation, at Belmont Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Georgia Mildred Mullins by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home’s website (www.snydersmemorialgardens.com).

Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home Gray, TN. is honored to be serving the family of Georgia Mildred Mullins.