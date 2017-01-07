Frances Louise Stubblefield

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Stubblefield and Glenda Stubblefield; sons, Tim Stubblefield and wife, Gwen, Gledys Stubblefield and Jackie Stubblefield all of Rogersville; grandchildren, Timothy Stubblefield, Linda Stubblefield, Todd Stubblefield, Michelle Stubblefield, Rocky Stubblefield and Travis Stubblefield; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 8, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Woody Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the Stubblefield family.