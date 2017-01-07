Bobby Ike Fletcher

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Sue Fletcher; two daughters and their families, Lisa and Johnny Allen and their children, Sullivan and Sydney of Charleston, SC and Susan and Bob Brinkman and their children, Fletcher, Archer, and Clara of Augusta, GA. One brother Ted (Ilene) Fletcher, Duffield, VA and two sisters, Emogene Wright, Gate City, VA and Beulah and Joe Herron, Gate City, VA as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Bertha Fletcher; two brothers, Hagan Fletcher and Clarence Fletcher; two sisters, Bernice Fletcher and Ruby Horton.

He attended Riggs Chapel Church. He enjoyed farming and was privileged to do so the duration of his life. He also enjoyed attending Rye Cove High School basketball and volleyball games. Bobby loved spending time with his grandkids.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Raymond Summey and Rev. Bill Tignor officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a. m., Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Morrison Cemetery, Rye Cove, VA. Ted Fletcher, Jr., Scottie Duncan, Bobby Graham, Bob Brinkman, Johnny Allen and Tobe Hilton will serve as pallbearers. Eddie Wright and his church family will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a. m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

Family request those who wish make a donation to Riggs Chapel Church, Emogene Wright, 169 Rye Cove Memorial Rd, Rye Cove, VA 24251.

