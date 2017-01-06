Rev. Charles Kemp (C.K.) Coffman

C.K. was born April 22, 1946 in Harriman, TN to the late Charlie and Willa May Kerley Coffman.

Very early in his life he was called to the Lord’s service and he devoted his life to learning scripture and being a preacher of the Gospel. Following his military service, C.K. was ordained by Zion Baptist Church on November 1, 1969. He was a 1972 graduate of Cumberland College and received his Master of Divinity Degree from Mid-America Theological Seminary on May 14, 1981.

He lived a blessed life and created many beautiful memories. Through it all he displayed grace and kindness to those he encountered. C.K. was a mentor to many and provided counsel, support and love where he saw the opportunity. He baptized and presided over the weddings of scores of people including his own children.

To have known C.K. was to know his love for God, a love that he was eager to share. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and everyone who was blessed to have known him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of twenty years, Debra Rayburn Coffman; children, Aaron Coffman, Adam Coffman, Nathan Coffman and Aaron Johnson; daughters-in-law, Kim Coffman, Pam Coffman and Lisa Edwards; brothers, J.W. Coffman and L.A. Coffman; sisters, Leda Loope and Rosie Bridges; grandchildren, Hunter Coffman, Jonathan Avery and Jaylee Avery.

The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Timothy Adkins officiating.

A Military Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at 2:30 pm Monday, January 9, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN with The American Legion Hammond Post # 3/265 conducting military honors. Serving as pallbearers, Aaron Coffman, Adam Coffman, Nathan Coffman, Aaron Johnson, Dickie Gilbert and Derrick Suggs.

The care of Rev. C.K. Coffman and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.