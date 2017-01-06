Peggy Ann Fletcher Tolbert

Peggy was of the Christian faith and attended several churches in and around Wise.

Born in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Charles Lawrence Fletcher and the late Virginia Mary Bounds Fletcher.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Ray Tolbert, Sr.; a brother, William Lawrence Fletcher; and sisters, Helen Fletcher, and Doris Callahan.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary Alice Dale and husband Raymond; son, Jack Ray Tolbert, Jr. and wife Marsha; grandchildren, Vincent Dale and wife Christy, Adrian Dale, Keshia Saul and husband Adam, Justin Tolbert and wife Savannah; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Dale, Wyatt Dale, Landon Tolbert; sisters, Virginia Irene Williams of Richmond, VA, Margaret Nan Norris of Pound, VA, and Barbara Josephine of Provost, PA; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heritage Hall for the loving care given to Peggy the past six years.

Funeral services for Peggy Tolbert will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Greg Sergent officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 9, 2017 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Monday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to a church or charity of your choice. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.