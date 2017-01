She is survived by one daughter, Nichole Rice of Hayward, CA; mother, Evelyn Hoskins of Wise, VA; father, John G Taylor of TX; two brothers, Steve Taylor of Gray, TN and Raymond Hoskins of Wise, VA; two sisters, Cathy and Roy Matthews of Norton, VA; Jennifer and Dino Ferrey of Wise, VA; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family will announce a time for remembrance for a later date. Hagy and Fawbush is serving the Rice family.