Keith Leigh Clanin

He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Freida T. Clanin; and his parents, Edgar and Clarice Clanin.

Keith is survived by his daughter, Alisa Clanin and son-in-law James Davis of Kingsport; granddaughter, Honora Davis-Clanin; sister, Gwen Clanin Pollard of Champaign-Urbana, Illinois; brother-in-law, Dr. Jack Pollard; nephews, Scott and Mark Pollard; nieces, Anne and Melissa Pollard; and many dear friends from his church and bridge communities.

A family committal service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2017, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating. The family will receive friends in the parlor following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church Furniture Ministry, 100 E Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

