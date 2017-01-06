Jincie “Blue” Carrie Honeycutt

Jincie was born in Scott County, VA on February 4, 1927 to the late Clark and Ida Viola (Barnett) Pierson.

In addition to her parents, Jincie is preceded in death by her husband, Orvil “Scutt” Honeycutt; sisters, Venus Sanders, and Ovie Kerns; brothers, Cecil, Emmitt “Pete”, and Clarence Pierson.

Jincie is survived by sister, Sarah Belle Sanders, Gate City, VA; brother, Clyde Pierson, Goldsboro, NC; special niece, Mima Lawson, Gate City, VA; special nephew, Rev. Mack Sanders, Gate City, VA; along with several nieces, nephews and host of friends including all residents and personnel of NOVA.

The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Mack Sanders and Pastor Charles Rhoton officiating. Way of the Cross will provide music.

Graveside services will follow the services at Pierson Family Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Chuckie Rhoton and Troy Sanders will serve as honorary pallbearers.

