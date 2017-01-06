Aretta Gillenwater Hill

Aretta was employed at Eastman Chemical Company for 35 years prior to retirement. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed spending time on High Knob at the cabin with family and friends. She gave us an example of determination and strength as the evilness of cancer was never able to rob her of her joy, her faith, or her spirit.

She attended Freedom Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Mount Carmel.

Aretta was born in Ohio on October 24, 1957 to the late Sidney and Helen Lawson Gillenwater.

Aretta is survived by her husband, Larry Hill, Mt. Carmel, TN; two sons, Chris (Loni) Hill and Matt (Annie) Hill, Mt. Carmel, TN; two beloved grandchildren, Dayton and Addison; a loving and supportive sister, Donna (Steve) Brickey, Ft. Blackmore, VA; brother, Don (Debbie) Gillenwater, Ft. Blackmore, VA; sister-in-law, Sherleen (Mike) Strickler, Kingsport, TN; sister, Shirley “Sug” Thacker, Ft. Blackmore, VA; along with several nieces and nephew; her extended family, brother, Kelly Sullivan, Church Hill, TN and sister, Helen Davis, Church Hill, TN.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.

The entombment will follow services on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Oak Hill Mausoleum. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

A special thanks to the congregation of Freedom Independent Missionary Baptist Church for their prayers and support, Pastor Andy Sensabaugh and assistant Pastor Troy Dailey, and the Kingsport Hematology Oncology Associate staff.

