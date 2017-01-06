logo

Amber Leah "Mimi" Miller

• Today at 3:14 PM

CHURCH HILL - Amber Leah "Mimi" Miller, age 31, of Church Hill, joined the angels in Heaven on Friday, December 30, 2016, from Johnson City Medical Center following an extended illness. She was the daughter of Leon and Barb Knowles Miller. She is preceded in death by her sister, Libby Miller; Papaw, Roy Barnett; and grandparents, Nelson and Marjorie Miller, and Jerry Knowles; and her special dog, Princess.

In addition to her parents, Amber is survived by her loving sisters, Kimberly Rink Arwood, Jodi Arwood, and Hollie Vittetoe and husband Troy, brothers, Russ Arwood, and Tony Miller; grandmother, Dorothy Barnett; several nieces and nephews, Jadelyn, Claire, Ila, Bella, Jacob, and Mack; special cousins, Robby and Landon. Several other extended family members also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 pm on Friday, January 6, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A Celebration of Amber's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Christian-Sells, with Eric Chapman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

