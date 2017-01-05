Sue M. Newton

She was a homemaker who loved cooking, quilting, baby-sitting, bowling and family get togethers in her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She always ended her conversations with a “I love you.” She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Appalachia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Newton; son, Tom Newton; parents, James and Bertha Thompson; sisters, Ethel Stratton and Shirley Benzinger.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Betty Newton; granddaughter, Brett Newton; great-grandson, Eli; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia. Services will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel officiated by Rev. Nick Brewer. Burial will follow in the American Legion Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe Stratton, Alex Stratton, Teddy Collier, Mike Honeycutt, Christian Collier, Jeremy Price, Zac Stratton, and Blake Stratton. Honorary pallbearers are Don Honeycutt and Ray Craft. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Louise and the staff at Heritage Hall, Big Stone Gap for the care, compassion and love shown to our Sue and her family.