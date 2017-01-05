Patsy Allgood

Patsy devoted her life to caring for others with her nursing skills and servant’s heart. She cherished her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sally and Oscar Parker, and brother, Elmer Parker.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Owen Allgood; daughter, Teresa Drinnon and husband, Mark; granddaughters, Laura Jones and Amber Collins; grandson, Tim Drinnon and wife, Andrea; great-grandchildren, Sam and Emma Drinnon, and Neyland and Aubree Collins.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Dr. David A. Cagle and The Rev. Sharon Amstutz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

