Jan Slaughter Silver

She was born on August 15, 1944 to Mack and Lela Slaughter in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Jan was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Plano. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School and ETSU. Jan was a teacher for many years in the Sullivan County school system and retired from Miller Perry Elementary in 2004. She was an active volunteer with Legacy Boxer Rescue, loved to travel, and was devoted to her family.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Jamie Silver of Plano; sister, Cathy Mooney and husband, Chuck of Kingsport, Tennessee; brothers, Dean Slaughter of Kingsport, Tennessee and Bob Slaughter of Knoxville, Tennessee; niece, Allison Dickenson of Kingsport, Tennessee; nephews, Duffy Tate and Benjy Tate of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Brandon Dickenson of Plano, Texas; great-nieces, Finleigh Tate of Kingsport, Tennessee and Taylor Dickenson of Plano, Texas; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Mack and Lela; and brother, Robbie Slaughter.

There will be a casual drop-in Celebration of Life on January 7, 2017 at Cathy's home at 5309 Canova Court, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664 between 1:00 and 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Legacy Boxer Rescue or the charity of your choice.

