James Howard Lane

James served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a devoted son and loving uncle.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dona Lane; brother, Douglas Lane; nephew, Gregory Calhoun.

Survivors include his sisters, Nancy Calhoun and husband John, and Betty Williams; along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Bledsoe, officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15pm to go in procession to the cemetery.

