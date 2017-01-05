James David Brooks III

He is survived also by his mother Sue West, brother Danny Brooks (married to Eileen with children Ashley and Tabitha with grandchild Jasiah), sister Beth Barnby (married to Stuart Barnby with children Gilchrist, DJ, and Cassie) and step-mother; Betty Brooks.

David was a graduate of DuPont H.S., Vanderbilt University, retired U.S. Navy Veteran, retired from Tennessee State Government, and an avid mathematics enthusiast.

He was a Master Mason of Old Hickory Lodge 598, Past Patron of Old Hickory Eastern Star 203, Past Royal Patron of Love Court Order of Amaranth, and Advisory Board Member of Old Hickory Rainbow Assembly #27.

Our thanks go to the medical personnel and caregiver’s he had in Nashville, Bristol, and Kingsport, especially ETSU Family Physicians of Kingsport, Advanced Home Care, Wellmont Cancer Center, Wellmont Home Hospice, and Home Instead. Special thanks also go to friend and aide Mary Wells Johnson who provided extensive bedside assistance throughout his illness. Our dog, Ginger, thought they all came to visit her, but they brightened all of our days in their care of him.

David will be cremated with a service to be held at Petros Baptist Church at 1pm (Eastern time zone) on Saturday January 14th with burial following at the Old Petros Cemetery, Petros, TN.

In lieu of flowers, we’d ask you to consider a donation to your local hospice, cancer center, or Masonic youth group in his honor.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.