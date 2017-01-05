logo

Hal J. “Joe” Brown

• Today at 2:41 PM

KINGSPORT - Hal J. “Joe” Brown, 55, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center emergency room. Born in Pineville, KY on September 4, 1961, a son of the late Buster and Mary Kistner Brown, he had resided in this area most of his life. Hal was employed at Holliston Mills and was formerly a Deputy of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. In 2005 Hal traveled to Mozambique, Africa on a mission trip and was responsible for the electrical wiring in a medical clinic. He was a beloved brother, husband and father. Joe loved fishing and enjoyed helping others.

Joe is survived by Debbie Brown of the home; son, Aeron Brown of California; stepsons, Brandon Buchanan and partner, Tyler Gray of Johnson City, and Nathanial Buchanan and fiancé, Katherine Nauert of Kingsport; grandson, Isaac Buchanan; brothers, David Brown and wife, Cheryl of Wenatchee, Washington, Jeffery Brown of Erwin, and Dr. Dana Steven Brown of Kingsport; sister, Jamey Brown Williams of Kingsport; 6 nieces, 3 nephews and many cousins; and lifelong friend, Tony Stamper.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Ron Lowe officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 11:00 am at Gunnings Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Buchanan, Nathaniel Buchanan, Adam Williams and Chris Brown.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, 313 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

