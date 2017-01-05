David was known for his love of family, friends and animals. His employment history included Howington Construction Company, J.P. Stevens and David had served in Management at Food City. He attended Temple Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, David Austin Brandon; brothers, Gary Brandon and Dale Hobbs; sister, Kimberly Jane Brandon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of twelve years, Kim Brandon; son, David Shane Brandon and Kristi Crawford; daughter, Alicia Brandon Kelly; step-daughter, Tramara Darnell; grandchildren, Kelsi Brandon, Anistin Mahoney, Mason Brandon and Aleyiah Crawford; sister, Freda Fletcher and husband, Elmer; brother, Gale Hobbs and wife, Judy; special nieces, Hollie Templeton and husband, Dustin, Christie Dulaney and husband, Danny, Tiffanie Hurd and husband, Jason; several great nieces and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, January 6, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Minister Johnny Gibson and Rev. G.W. White officiating. Music will be under the direction of Tony Hobbs. The family has requested casual dress (blue jeans) for the service because David was a “blue jean” kind of guy.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in David’s honor be made to, Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital, 3407 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 to assist homeless and injured animals.

The care of David Junior Brandon and his family has entrusted to the family of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.